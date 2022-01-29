B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 604.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 609.60 ($8.22).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BME shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($8.09) to GBX 575 ($7.76) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.47) to GBX 576 ($7.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.98) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.56) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.89), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($315,704,263.36).

BME opened at GBX 565.80 ($7.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 500 ($6.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 651.40 ($8.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 13.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 609.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 588.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

