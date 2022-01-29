BMO Capital Markets Lowers DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $35.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.31.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after buying an additional 13,229,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 45.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,397,000 after buying an additional 3,062,011 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 213.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,100,000 after buying an additional 1,592,649 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $47,968,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after buying an additional 1,408,819 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

