Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.48.

BA opened at $190.57 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $183.77 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.8% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

