BOMB 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $207,193.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002846 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $960,494.60 and $207,193.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,725.80 or 0.99975613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00078124 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00022329 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00038487 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002364 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.23 or 0.00509422 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,309 coins and its circulating supply is 894,521 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

