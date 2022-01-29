Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Robert W. Baird

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOOT. Benchmark began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.42.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $85.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.73.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $1,252,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Boot Barn by 24.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 114,028.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

