Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,910,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Boston Properties worth $314,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after acquiring an additional 452,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 324,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,868,000 after purchasing an additional 312,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $35,099,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 375,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,074,000 after purchasing an additional 270,185 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

BXP opened at $113.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.88 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.44.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 192.16%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

