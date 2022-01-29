Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $11.78 Million Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,735 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $11,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth $514,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after buying an additional 928,514 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 20,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 41.2% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $23.91 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.48.

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

