Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $12.87 Million Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Group 1 Automotive worth $12,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $167.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.18. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $130.30 and a one year high of $212.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

