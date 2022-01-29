Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $14.49 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,061 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of CarMax worth $14,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 157,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CarMax by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after purchasing an additional 324,857 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.47 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.38 and a 200-day moving average of $133.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

