BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 894 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $38,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after buying an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.