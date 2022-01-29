BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,203 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $93,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 65.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,761,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,655 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 34.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $608,311,000 after acquiring an additional 568,721 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $639,249,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of SEA by 36.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,830,135 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $502,555,000 after acquiring an additional 492,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.75.

SE opened at $136.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $119.41 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.96 and its 200 day moving average is $285.83. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

