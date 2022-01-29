BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $189.80 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306,923 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.1% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $189,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,295 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,185 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,376 shares of company stock valued at $37,344,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.39. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

