British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on British Land from GBX 618 ($8.34) to GBX 650 ($8.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.75) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on British Land from GBX 585 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 538.33 ($7.26).

Shares of BLND traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 546 ($7.37). The company had a trading volume of 7,018,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,198. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 434.97 ($5.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 563.80 ($7.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 530.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 517.71. The company has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.78.

In other British Land news, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 4,724 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 526 ($7.10) per share, for a total transaction of £24,848.24 ($33,524.34). Insiders have purchased 4,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,445 in the last quarter.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

