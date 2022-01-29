Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the December 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTVCY. Societe Generale raised Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC raised Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 28,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,380. Britvic has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4501 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

