Brokerages Anticipate AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.
On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AvidXchange.
AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.15 by -0.23. The business had revenue of 65.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.65 million.
AVDX stock traded up 0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 9.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,442. The company has a fifty day moving average of 15.48. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 8.15 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43.
About AvidXchange
AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.