Brokerages Anticipate AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AvidXchange.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.15 by -0.23. The business had revenue of 65.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.65 million.

AVDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 25.44.

AVDX stock traded up 0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 9.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,442. The company has a fifty day moving average of 15.48. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 8.15 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

