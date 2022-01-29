Brokerages Anticipate Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.93 Million

Brokerages expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to announce sales of $42.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.60 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $42.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $178.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.80 million to $183.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $195.87 million, with estimates ranging from $190.31 million to $204.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

CATC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CATC stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.58. The company has a market capitalization of $621.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $97.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $176,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

