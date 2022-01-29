Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 156,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,272,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COLM traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,489. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $85.82 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.03.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

