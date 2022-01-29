Brokerages Anticipate Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Shopify posted sales of $977.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,528.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $56.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $872.23. 2,639,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,094. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a twelve month low of $780.00 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,293.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,422.22. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.