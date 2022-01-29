Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

SLAB stock opened at $156.06 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

