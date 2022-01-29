Brokerages Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.15. Synovus Financial posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Stephens raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $458,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $70,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,595,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.37. 867,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,535. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.