Brokerages Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.15. Synovus Financial posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Stephens raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $458,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $70,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,595,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.37. 867,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,535. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

