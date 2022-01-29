Brokerages Expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.15 Million

Brokerages expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) to report $386.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $374.80 million and the highest is $397.50 million. Custom Truck One Source posted sales of $83.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 363.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Custom Truck One Source.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

In related news, EVP Thomas R. Rich bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Carlsen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,500. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter worth $107,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTOS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 608,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,310. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $11.36.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.