Brokerages Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.42. Fastenal posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.83 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

