Brokerages Expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.80. Watsco reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $10.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $10.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.14 to $11.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Watsco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO traded up $7.23 on Friday, hitting $279.15. The stock had a trading volume of 102,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,433. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.25. Watsco has a 52-week low of $233.13 and a 52-week high of $318.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

