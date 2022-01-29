Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target at $3,236.08

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,234.73.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $86.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,667.02. 1,718,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,868. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,801.56 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,831.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,806.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

