Brokerages Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target at C$19.31

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.31.

CRR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of CRR.UN traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,943. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$14.15 and a 12-month high of C$19.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.87%.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total transaction of C$458,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,729.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

