Brokerages Set Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Price Target at $867.50

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $867.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNNGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th.

OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

