Brokerages Set Prudential plc (LON:PRU) PT at GBX 1,736.27

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,739.55 ($23.47).

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.19) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.62) target price on Prudential in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.21) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($25.35) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of PRU stock traded down GBX 35 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,230 ($16.59). The stock had a trading volume of 9,096,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,721. The company has a market cap of £33.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 1,158 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.57). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,296.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,392.82.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.