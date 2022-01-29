Brokerages Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price at $97.06

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.06.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 61,350 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $5,010,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,849 shares of company stock worth $33,207,697 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,898,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,852,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $161.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.52. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

