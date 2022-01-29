Brokerages Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) PT at $27.36

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday.

UAA traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,884,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,407. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Under Armour by 31.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

