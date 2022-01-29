Brokers Issue Forecasts for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.23.

Shares of HZNP opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,255 shares of company stock worth $15,633,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

