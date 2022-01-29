Brokers Issue Forecasts for NovaGold Resources Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for NovaGold Resources in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NG stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a current ratio of 62.14. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Igor Levental sold 35,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $273,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $612,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 430,531 shares of company stock worth $3,203,722. 29.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.