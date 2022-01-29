Brokers Issue Forecasts for Prudential Financial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Prudential Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $13.95 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

PRU opened at $110.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.11 and a 200-day moving average of $107.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $77.27 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $206,722,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after buying an additional 597,615 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after buying an additional 550,103 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.