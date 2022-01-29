Brokers Set Expectations for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

LBAI opened at $18.81 on Thursday. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $951.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

