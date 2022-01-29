Brokers Set Expectations for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $27.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -5.03%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.