Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $68.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.40.

NYSE BAM opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.71. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

