Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Citigroup currently has C$61.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.00.
TSE:BAM.A opened at C$67.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of C$49.13 and a 12-month high of C$78.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.48.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.
