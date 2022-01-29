Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Citigroup currently has C$61.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.00.

TSE:BAM.A opened at C$67.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of C$49.13 and a 12-month high of C$78.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.48.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Brian Lawson sold 34,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.27, for a total transaction of C$2,771,456.36. Also, Director Augustine Thomas O’donnell purchased 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$72.42 per share, with a total value of C$254,411.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at C$305,902.08.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

