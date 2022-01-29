Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $763.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) to post $763.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $589.61 million to $1.00 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners reported sales of $952.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

BEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $34,984,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.95. 394,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,388. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

