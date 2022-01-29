BSCView Market Capitalization Reaches $128,410.89 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a market cap of $128,410.89 and $1,021.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

