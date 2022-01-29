BTIG Research Cuts Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $24.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.63.

Get Repay alerts:

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. Repay has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Repay by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Repay by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,202,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,353,000 after buying an additional 176,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.