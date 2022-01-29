BTIG Research Increases INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Price Target to $91.00

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.57.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $82.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.92.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -23.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.76 per share, for a total transaction of $7,576,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 111,147 shares of company stock valued at $8,467,217. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 20.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.