Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings. Burning Rock Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 152.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Burning Rock Biotech.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNR. Cowen initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $51,122,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $8,077,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $15,196,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,792,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,204,000 after acquiring an additional 329,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 197.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 310,654 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 273,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,782. The company has a market capitalization of $862.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of -2.07. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $39.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

