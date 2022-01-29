Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BY traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 158,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,314. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 3,658.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 120,465 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 71.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 192.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 67,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

