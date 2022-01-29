C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s current price.

CHRW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.93.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $104.10 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.