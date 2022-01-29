Cactus Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:CCTSU) Short Interest Update

Cactus Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:CCTSU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CCTSU stock remained flat at $$10.02 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,915. Cactus Acquisition Corp 1 has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.