Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadence Bank provides consumers, businesses and corporations with banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence Bank, formerly known as BancorpSouth Bank, is based in TUPELO, Miss. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CADE. Raymond James increased their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,920.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

