California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,535 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.33% of California BanCorp worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in California BanCorp by 276.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in California BanCorp during the second quarter worth $226,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in California BanCorp during the second quarter worth $287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in California BanCorp during the second quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in California BanCorp during the second quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. California BanCorp had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $15.14 million during the quarter.

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

