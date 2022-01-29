California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Timken worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.70. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $62.96 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

