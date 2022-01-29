California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.19 Million Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Alarm.com worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $38,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 55.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $126,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,514 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $70.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

