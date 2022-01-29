California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 923 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Howard Hughes worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

HHC stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

