California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Qualys worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Qualys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Qualys by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Qualys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $123.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $145.18.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $600,846.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,363 shares of company stock worth $38,490,870 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

